Over 3,400 e-challans for traffic rule violations as Noida Police launch special drive again

Over 3,400 people were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for violating traffic rules as the Noida Police once again began a special road safety campaign, officials said.

The almost fortnight-long campaign comes soon after a 15-day drive to discipline the road users culminated on December 31.

During the first day of the campaign on Thursday, a total of 3,453 e-challans were issued to those violating traffic rules, police said in a statement.

Maximum 540 challans were issued to those found riding two-wheelers without helmet followed by 443 for no parking, 266 for wrong lane driving, 215 were caught over speeding and 112 were found without seat belt in four wheelers, they said.

Another 67 were penalised for having faulty registration plates, while 17 were found with fitness certificates of their vehicles expired and another 1,793 were put in others category, police added.

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory to inform the general public about some diversions on Friday due to a farmers' protest at the NTPC premises in Sector 24.

During the protest, the traffic will be diverted as per requirement from Gijhod Chowk, Sector 31/25 Chowk and among routes that are likely to be affected are those leading to Sector 18 and the Elevated Corridor, they said.

''In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,'' police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)