PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 14:43 IST
Length of national highways in India increased 60 pc in last 10 years: Road secy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The total length of national highways in India increased 60 per cent to 1,46,145 km till December 2023, from 91,287 km in 2014, since the Narendra Modi government came into power, Road Transport and Highways secretary Anurag Jain said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Jain said the total length of four-lanes and above national highways (NHs) increased by 2.5 times to 46,179 km in December 2023 from 18,387 km in 2014.

While the total length of high-speed corridors in 2014 was 353 km, which increased to 3,913 km in 2023, the total length of less than 2-lane national highways decreased from 30 per cent (2014) to 10 per cent of national highway network in 2023.

Jain also said the road ministry has constructed 6,217 km of national highways up to December in 2023-24.

He also noted that expenditure on the ministry's highways construction expenditure is expected to increase by 9.4 times to Rs 3.17 lakh crore in 2023 from 2014.

Jain said under the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, 44 registered vehicle scrapping facilities (RVSFs) are operational in India, while concession and motor vehicle tax was announced by 19 states/ Union Territories.

As many as 49,770 vehicles were scrapped till date under the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, he added.

Jain said state-owned NHAI has collected Rs 18,450 crore as toll till December in the current financial year.

