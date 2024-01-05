Union Cabinet approves Ministry of Earth Sciences' PRITHVI scheme

The Union Cabinet Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the scheme "PRITHvi VIgyan (PRITHVI)" of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, for implementation during the period from 2021-26 at an overall cost of Rs 4,797 crore. According to an official government release, the scheme encompasses five ongoing sub-schemes namely "Atmosphere & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems and Services (ACROSS)", "Ocean Services, Modelling Application, Resources and Technology (O-SMART)", "Polar Science and Cryosphere Research (PACER)", "Seismology and Geosciences (SAGE)" and "Research, Education, Training and Outreach (REACHOUT)".

The major objectives of the overarching Prithvi Scheme are augmentation and sustainance of long-term observations of the atmosphere, ocean, geosphere, cryosphere and solid earth to record the vital signs of the earth system and change. Development of modelling systems for understanding and predicting weather, ocean and climate hazards and understanding the science of climate change; exploration of polar and high seas regions of the Earth towards discovery of new phenomena and resources; development of technology for exploration and sustainable harnessing of oceanic resources for societal applications; and translation of knowledge and insights from earth systems science into services for societal, environmental and economic benefit are some of the other objectives.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) is mandated to translate science to services for the society in providing services for weather, climate, ocean and coastal state, hydrology, seismology, and natural hazards; to explore and harness marine living and non-living resources in a sustainable manner for the country and to explore the three poles of the Earth (Arctic, Antarctic and Himalayas). These services include weather forecasts (both on land and in the Oceans) and warnings for various natural disasters like tropical cyclones, storm surge, floods, heat waves, thunderstorms and lightning; alerts for Tsunamis and monitoring of earthquakes.

The services provided by the Ministry are being effectively used by different agencies and state governments for saving human lives and minimising damages to the properties due to natural disasters. Earth System Sciences deal with all the five components of the earth system: atmosphere, hydrosphere, geosphere, cryosphere, and biosphere and their complex interactions. (ANI)

