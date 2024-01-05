Left Menu

Bengaluru Traffic Police created 22 green corridors in 2023 for speedy organ transport

The Bengaluru Traffic Police created 22 green corridors in 2023 to ensure quick transportation of various vital organs and also patients in a very short span of time across the city, officials said on Friday.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police created 22 green corridors in 2023 to ensure quick transportation of various vital organs and also patients in a very short span of time across the city, officials said on Friday. There were six green corridors connecting Kempegowda International Airport to and from various hospitals across the city, they said.

According to data shared by the Traffic Police, the longest green corridor was created on August 23 wherein lungs were transported from Sakra World Hospital to the Kempegowda International Airport covering a distance of 42 km in 38 minutes. However, in normal traffic, this distance takes over 1 hour and 30 minutes. The data also showed that an average of two green corridors were created by the traffic police every month in 2023, transporting hearts in 10 cases, patients in five cases, liver, lungs and other vital organs besides facilitating treatment of patients. Bengaluru City is one of the most important metropolitan cities in India, which houses several state-of-the-art multispecialty hospitals, police said.

''Bengaluru is also the place where more heart transplants are carried out. The duration required for heart transport from the donor hospital to the recipient hospital is very short and requires immediate transport without much delay,'' said a senior traffic police officer. ''Our Traffic Police wing is not only ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the city but also taking several steps to prevent road traffic accidents. Our personnel have also been sensitised to give more priority to movement of ambulances in the city,'' he said.

