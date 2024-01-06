Taiwan: Chinese balloons threaten to international aviation safety
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 06-01-2024 07:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 07:24 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday a recent spate of Chinese balloons spotted near or over the island were a threat to flight safety and were "cognitive warfare" against Taiwan's people.
It made the comments in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement