Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Oregon after window and chunk of fuselage blow out

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. The FAA did not immediately respond to an email request for information.The Boeing 737-9 MAX rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to online FAA records.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 06-01-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 09:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon on Friday after a window and chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air, media reports said.

A passenger sent KATU-TV a photo showing what appears to be an exit row missing a door and window. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Alaska Airlines did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press message seeking information.

The flight left Portland for Ontario, California, at 4:52 p.m. but returned just before 5:30 p.m.

KPTV-TV reports photos sent in by a passenger showed a large section of the airplane's fuselage was missing. The FAA did not immediately respond to an email request for information.

The Boeing 737-9 MAX rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to online FAA records.

