PM GatiShakti drives infrastructure development: Network planning group evaluates key projects

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the meeting, attended by representatives from key Ministries and Departments, aimed to enhance multimodal connectivity, strategically bypass congested areas, and stimulate socio-economic development.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The 63rd Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting, held at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, under the leadership of Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT, Sumita Dawra, witnessed detailed discussions on three crucial infrastructure projects valued more than Rs 5,000 Crore. According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the meeting, attended by representatives from key Ministries and Departments, aimed to enhance multimodal connectivity, strategically bypass congested areas, and stimulate socio-economic development.

The projects discussed included a significant new railway line traversing Odisha and Chhattisgarh, facilitating efficient coal transportation from mines to industries and power plants in the Northern/Western regions. Emphasizing the GatiShakti initiative's objective to minimize environmental impact, the project ensures minimal intersection with forests and provides road connectivity to the planned Multimodal Logistics Park.

The initiative seeks to decongest existing railway main lines, enhance efficiency, and connect mines to Paradip Port for coastal shipping. The Mirzapur-Ayodhya Corridor, with bypass roads for two key cities, promises substantial logistical efficiency and reduced travel time.

The corridor aims to enhance connectivity to the Varanasi Multi-Modal Terminal, fostering a shift towards environmentally friendly inland waterway transportation. It anticipates decongesting city areas and delivering socio-economic benefits, including job creation, improved tourism access, and enhanced road connectivity to economic centres.

A third project highlighted was the development of a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Andhra Pradesh. Positioned strategically near Bengaluru and Chennai, the MMLP integrates rail-road connectivity and promotes a modal shift towards efficient bulk cargo transportation.

Sumita Dawra stressed that these projects encompass diverse transport modes, offering substantial socio-economic advantages, and fostering regional development. She urged Ministries to adopt the Area Development Planning Approach and collaborate with local authorities, State Governments, and Ministries for integrated planning.

The NPG members acknowledged the benefits of using the PM GatiShakti NMP portal in project planning, emphasizing its role in streamlining coordination and identifying infrastructural gaps. The discussed projects align with the government's commitment to creating robust and sustainable infrastructure, fostering economic growth and development in the regions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

