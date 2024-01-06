Left Menu

Bengal: Injured ED officers stable

The health condition of three ED officers, who were injured in mob attacks during a raid at the residence of a TMC leader in West Bengal a day before, has improved and they are now stable, an official of the hospital where they are undergoing treatment said on Saturday.

The health condition of three ED officers, who were injured in mob attacks during a raid at the residence of a TMC leader in West Bengal a day before, has improved and they are now stable, an official of the hospital where they are undergoing treatment said on Saturday. Doctors said that two injured officers were fit for discharge during the day.

They would conduct a final round of checking on the other ED officer, who had suffered a head injury, and decide whether to discharge him on Sunday or a day after, the official said.

''All the three officers admitted here are stable. Two, who had minor injuries, are likely to be discharged today. The other ED officer who had a head injury is admitted to the HDU and is also doing fine. We may discharge him tomorrow or a day after,'' the hospital official told PTI.

A neurologist and spine and pain specialists checked the injured persons this morning and found their conditions to be ''okay'', he said.

''Two with minor injuries have bodyache and pain on their shoulders. Requisite medicines have been prescribed to them,'' the official added.

On Friday morning, an ED team was attacked and their vehicles damaged by a mob during a raid at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, triggering a political firestorm and a condemnation by Governor C V Ananda Bose who said that the state is not a ''banana republic''.

Bose had also visited the three ED officers in the hospital and enquired about their health condition later on Friday evening.

The ED said the personal belongings of the three officers, such as mobile phones and wallets, were also snatched during the mob attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

