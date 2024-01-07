Alaska halts flights by 18 additional MAX 9 planes after FAA directive
Alaska Airlines said it was halting the use of MAX 9 planes after receiving an emergency directive from the Federal Aviation Administration and was "in touch with the FAA to determine what, if any, further work is required before these aircraft are returned to service."
Alaska Airlines said it had halted flights by 18 Boeing MAX 9 airplanes pending potential additional maintenance work that U.S. regulators may require. The airline had resumed flights on 18 of its 65 MAX 9 planes that had received in-depth inspections as part of heavy maintenance checks.
The entire Alaska MAX 9 fleet was voluntarily grounded early on Saturday after one of its planes had been forced to make an emergency landing. Alaska Airlines said it was halting the use of MAX 9 planes after receiving an emergency directive from the Federal Aviation Administration and was "in touch with the FAA to determine what, if any, further work is required before these aircraft are returned to service."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Boeing
- Airlines
- Alaska Airlines
- Alaska
ALSO READ
Migrant caravan spends Christmas on the road before heading to U.S. border
Migrant caravan advances north as U.S. officials head to Mexico
FACTBOX-The Russian Arctic LNG 2 project targeted by U.S. sanctions
EXCLUSIVE-Two U.S. senators call for Tesla recalls after Reuters investigation
EXCLUSIVE-Two U.S. senators call for Tesla recalls after Reuters investigation