Left Menu

Alaska halts flights by 18 additional MAX 9 planes after FAA directive

Alaska Airlines said it was halting the use of MAX 9 planes after receiving an emergency directive from the Federal Aviation Administration and was "in touch with the FAA to determine what, if any, further work is required before these aircraft are returned to service."

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2024 07:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 07:44 IST
Alaska halts flights by 18 additional MAX 9 planes after FAA directive

Alaska Airlines said it had halted flights by 18 Boeing MAX 9 airplanes pending potential additional maintenance work that U.S. regulators may require. The airline had resumed flights on 18 of its 65 MAX 9 planes that had received in-depth inspections as part of heavy maintenance checks.

The entire Alaska MAX 9 fleet was voluntarily grounded early on Saturday after one of its planes had been forced to make an emergency landing. Alaska Airlines said it was halting the use of MAX 9 planes after receiving an emergency directive from the Federal Aviation Administration and was "in touch with the FAA to determine what, if any, further work is required before these aircraft are returned to service."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024