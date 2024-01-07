Left Menu

"Miles to go before I sleep...": Arvind Kejriwal after rise in Delhi's per capita income

A 'Statistical Handbook-2023' released on Saturday by the Economic and Statistics Department of the Kejriwal government said Delhi's per capita income increased from Rs 389,529 to Rs 444,768, a 14 per cent yearly rise, and is 158 per cent higher than the national average per capita income.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attributed the rise in per capita income in Delhi to innovation and forward-looking steps that have been taken under his leadership over the past nine years.

"This is a huge increase in per capita income in any state in any single year. It has been achieved by the hard work of 2 cr Delhiites and Del govt working together day and night. Many innovative and forward-looking steps have been taken in last nine years," Kejriwal wrote on X, attaching a newspaper report on the per capita income. "But much more needs to be done." Using a much-quoted line from Robert Frost's poem 'Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening', he wrote on X "Miles to go before I sleep..."

Coming back to the statistical handbook released by the Delhi government, it noted that the number of electricity consumers increased by nearly 2.8 lakhs and more than 1 lakh water connections were added in 2022-23. More than 3.41 crores of electricity no bill generated in 2022-23, it asserted.

Delhi's planning yesterday said the Kejriwal government ensured uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Delhi, despite the continuous increase in electricity consumers and growing demand. Planning Minister Atishi further noted that despite facing various challenges in the year 2023, the commitment of the Kejriwal government remained focused on the welfare of the people of Delhi and the progress of Delhi. As a result, she said "new benchmarks" have been established in the field of public services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

