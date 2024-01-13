Alaska Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX 9 flight cancellations through Sunday
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 00:13 IST
Alaska Airlines said it will extend its cancellation of Boeing 737 MAX 9 flights through Sunday for planes that have been grounded since last week's mid-air cabin panel blowout.
Alaska has been cancelling about 20% of daily flights since Saturday after the grounding of its 65 MAX 9 planes.
