MoU signed to develop mechanism for global hydrogen trading in GIFT City

GIFT City is billed as a world-class business district envisaged and built to cater to global and domestic business enterprises. It aims to set an international benchmark for finance and technology hubs worldwide.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 21:07 IST
GIFT City (Image: https://www.giftgujarat.in/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City has announced a strategic collaboration with the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) to establish a Global Hydrogen Trading Mechanism. This initiative, set to be the second of its kind globally, places GIFT City at the forefront of the emerging green hydrogen economy.

A key aspect of this collaboration is the subsequent launch of the Global Hydrogen Price Index, a benchmark that will play a pivotal role in price discovery and market information on the burgeoning green hydrogen market in India. This mechanism is expected to enhance transparency, boost investor confidence, and facilitate the growth of the green hydrogen market on a global scale. GIFT City SEZ is a notified International Financial Services Centre in India. Currently, banking, insurance, capital markets, asset management, and FinTech verticals, among others, are operational in GIFT City IFSC.

GIFT City is billed as a world-class business district envisaged and built to cater to global and domestic business enterprises. It aims to set an international benchmark for finance and technology hubs worldwide. Further, commodities such as gold and silver are largely traded through India International Bullion Exchange. The objective of GIFT IFSC is to develop and promote trading of global securities including commodities and create a leadership in deriving price for such globally traded commodities.

GSPC jointly with Indian Gas Exchange will develop mechanism to create index for Hydrogen and attract global institutions to trade in GIFT IFSC. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony took place on Friday in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.Rajesh K. Mediratta, CEO-IGX, Sandip Shah, Head - IFSC Department, GIFT City and Milind Torawane, MD-GSPC were also present during the MoU signing ceremony. (ANI)

