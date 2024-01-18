Left Menu

Malaysia-bound flight suffers tyre burst, all passengers safe

18-01-2024
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight with 130 passengers onboard suffered a tyre burst here on Thursday, but all the passengers were safe and deplaned, a senior official at the city airport said.

The rear tyre of the flight burst when it was taxiing ahead of takeoff to the Malaysian capital in the small hours, he said.

Subsequently, all the passengers disembarked and were provided accommodation in city hotels, the official said, adding the flight is expected to resume its onward journey on Friday morning. Flight operations were not affected due to the incident, he added.

