EU eying new Russia sanctions - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:59 IST
The European Union has started discussions on a new sanctions package for Russia that it aims to approve by Feb. 24, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The potential measures could include further listings, more trade restrictions and cracking down on Moscow's continued ability to get around the bloc's sanctions both through third countries and companies within the EU, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Bloomberg News
- Moscow
- The European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House says Russia used missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine
White House says Russia used missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine
EXPLAINER-Where did Russia get its North Korean missiles?
Russian rouble firms towards 91 vs dollar in thin holiday trade
Russia approves 2 candidates for ballot against Putin in March election