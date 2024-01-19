Eurostar cancels trains between France and Belgium due to adverse weather
Many Eurostar trains between Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Cologne were cancelled on Friday, the operator's website showed, citing bad weather conditions as the cause.
"We encourage clients to push back their trips," a Eurostar spokesperson said, adding that some trains were still running between the cities and connections towards London via the Channel tunnel were not affected. The spokesperson could not say for how long the outages might persist.
Heavy snowfall - which in some places had not occurred for years - has disrupted transport in France and the Benelux region this week.
