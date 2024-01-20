Left Menu

Railways allocates three special trains from Tripura to Ayodhya

He will visit later on, said an official of the Chief Ministers Office.No party leader including the BJP state president is going to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:04 IST
Railways allocates three special trains from Tripura to Ayodhya
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Railways has allocated three special trains to Tripura for ferrying people to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to offer prayers in the Ram temple, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader said on Saturday.

The three special trains were given to the northeastern state after Chief Minister Manik Saha wrote to Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw to provide special trains from Agartala to Ayodhya.

''The Railways has allocated three special trains for Ram Bhakts of the state to visit Ayodhya and offer prayers to Lord Ram. The three trains will leave the state for Ayodhya on January 31, February 21 and 27'', BJP Tripura Yuva Morcha general secretary Rana Ghosh told PTI.

Each Ayodhya-bound train will carry 1,640 passengers of the state, he said, adding that party leaders and supporters will get priority.

''Apart from party leaders, Ram Bhakts will also get a chance to board Ayodhya bound train to offer prayer to Lord Ram. Around 5,000 pilgrims will be able to offer prayer at Ram temple till February 27'', he said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and senior leaders are unlikely to join the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, an official said.

''The chief minister is not going to Ayodhya to witness the historic - the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. He will visit later on'', said an official of the Chief Minister's Office.

''No party leader including the BJP state president is going to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. We all will witness the programme on digital platforms in different locations'', said BJP media in-charge, Sunit Sarkar.

The state has already declared a half-holiday in all the government offices and educational institutions on January 22 to mark the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024