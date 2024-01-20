'Ground staff denied everything': Passenger shares harrowing experience on diverted flight

Passengers travelling on a Mumbai-Ranchi flight alleged that they had a harrowing experience after it was diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather as the airline staff refused to make arrangements for them after landing despite promising it onboard.

Private carrier IndiGo, however, said that all passengers on board flight 6E-221 on January 19 were provided with meals and given the option of either a refund or an alternate flight.

A passenger on the flight, Vikram Srivastava, shared on social media that they were ''falsely promised'' hotel stays and alternate flights, and were then deboarded.

''Ground Staff denied everything, excpt fare return in week, rice packet. Regulation allows dumping at 3rd location?'' he posted on X.

He said that there were pregnant women and elderly people travelling on the plane, but despite it, ''the Indigo team declined to help the passengers and asked them to make their own arrangements at a 3rd location''.

He also shared a video of an interaction between IndiGo staffers and the angry passengers.

IndiGo responded to Srivastava on X, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused and promising to look into the matter.

When contacted, an official of the airline said, ''The flight was diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather at Ranchi, and passengers were given the option of choosing another flight or receiving a refund. While some opted for another flight, others chose a refund. Additionally, all passengers were served meals at the Kolkata airport.''

