Man killed, 17 injured as minibus rolls into gorge in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 15:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and 17 others were injured when a minibus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

The mishap took place in the Saryo area, when the minibus was on its way from Teryath towards Pouni, they said.

One person died on the spot and 17 others were injured, the officials said, adding that the injured were hospitalised.

