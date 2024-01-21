Local Taliban officials say two dead, four survivors in Afghanistan plane crash
Khan Mohammad, head of the provincial governor's office, said the four surviving passengers were now with Taliban administration representatives. Zabihullah Amiri, Badakhshan's provincial spokesman, confirmed the death toll and that four had survived. Earlier, Afghan officials had said they were sending a team to the remote, mountainous area where police had received reports of a crash.
Two Taliban officials in the northern Afghan province of Badakhshan said on Sunday that two passengers were killed in a plane crash involving a charter aircraft in the province but they said four others had survived. Khan Mohammad, head of the provincial governor's office, said the four surviving passengers were now with Taliban administration representatives. Zabihullah Amiri, Badakhshan's provincial spokesman, confirmed the death toll and that four had survived.
Earlier, Afghan officials had said they were sending a team to the remote, mountainous area where police had received reports of a crash. Russian aviation authorities said on Sunday a Russian-registered plane with six people thought to be on board had disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan the previous night.
