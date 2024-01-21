Left Menu

Storm grounds dozens of Monday flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 21:40 IST
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Monday as a preventive measure because of strong winds expected when storm Isha reaches the Netherlands, the airport said on Sunday.

Schiphol in a statement said it had canceled 130 incoming and outgoing flights and advised travelers to check the status of their flights online.

Dutch airline KLM, the airport's main user, told Dutch news agency ANP it had scrapped 65 European flights on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

