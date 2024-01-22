Indian stock exchanges shut today for Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratistha

Left Menu

Indian stock exchanges are closed Monday on the occasion of pran pratistha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with normal trading activities to resume on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 08:07 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Indian stock exchanges are closed Monday on the occasion of Pran Pratistha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with normal trading activities to resume on Tuesday. The next financial market holiday is on January 26 for Republic Day celebrations. Over the past week, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - cumulatively declined a little over 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be held at around noon. The ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this gathering on occasion. Prime Minister will interact with workers associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. The Prime Minister will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored. He will also perform Pooja and Darshan at this restored temple.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

