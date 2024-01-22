Deutsche Bank Art Show showcases works of renowned Masters of Modern Indian Art

Deutsche Bank hosted its flagship art show titled 'Masters of Modern Indian Art' on 19th January 2024, which was attended by India's top business and corporate leaders. The evening was hosted by Kaushik Shaparia, CEO India & Emerging Asia, Deutsche Bank Group India, in the courtyard of the magnificent white neo-Baroque Deutsche Bank House in the heritage Fort precinct of Mumbai.

The heritage building played host to a specially curated exhibition of more than 40 works of art, curated by Gallery 7, one of the city's premier art establishments and a scintillating musical performance by Nandini Shankar, a renowned Hindustani classical violinist, daughter of maestro Dr. Sangeeta Shankar and granddaughter of Padmabhushan-awardee Dr. N. Rajam.

Speaking about the Art Show, Kaushik Shaparia, CEO India & Emerging Asia, Deutsche Bank, said, ''At Deutsche Bank we believe art fosters new ideas that help in shaping our future. It inspires people, opens up new perspectives, thereby enabling them to embrace unusual and innovative solutions. This year's art show is a perfect blend of legendary works as well as great works of contemporary artists.'' Deutsche Bank is well known as one of the most consequential global supporters of art and its locally focused collection of modern and contemporary art, includes noteworthy and early works by important artists such as Arpana Caur or Bhupen Khakhar. Many of these works are on view in the halls of the Deutsche Bank House.

About Deutsche Bank Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporates, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Deutsche Bank group has been operating in India since 1980 with a strong presence in the businesses of corporate and investment banking, retail banking, private wealth management and global business services. With over 20,000 staff and operations across 18 locations in India, the group is recognised as one of the leading foreign financial services providers in India.

About Deutsche Bank India's Art Collection The art program at Deutsche Bank in India was initiated in 1993. In line with the tradition of Deutsche Bank collecting contemporary art and displaying it on the bank's premises, a variety of Indian and German works of art were selected for permanent collection in Mumbai.

The Indian part of the collection was to represent current activity from major art centres throughout the country, with a good deal of emphasis on young and emerging talent – a journey of discovering India's vast and diverse art scene through visits to artists' studios, galleries, museums, art schools, and the homes of important collectors. Works of a host of celebrated artists including Tyeb Mehta, Raza, Aparna Caur, Laxman Shresta, among others, adorn the walls of the bank's offices in Mumbai.

The Deutsche Bank Collection also includes works by younger generations of artists from India, such as Dayanita Singh, Gauri Gill or Raqs Media Collective, which are on view in the Bank's premises in Frankfurt, London, and New York.

