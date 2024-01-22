Left Menu

"Next 1000 years will be India's": Union ministers exude joy and hope as Lord Ram takes his throne in Ayodhya

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday marked a historic milestone, drawing expressions of joy and hope from prominent leaders present at the event.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:34 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday marked a historic milestone, drawing expressions of joy and hope from prominent leaders present at the event. Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Piyush Goyal shared their sentiments, emphasising the emotional significance of Lord Ram's return to his birthplace.

"This day will go down in golden letters as it is not just about 500 years of wait but also about the overall emotional connection with a cross-section of our citizens. It took 500 years for Lord Ram to return to his birthplace. This is the celebration of an entire civilization." Puri's words underscored the profound impact of the event, not only in terms of its historical and religious importance but also its resonance in the public sentiment and expression of boundless joy.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said he was privileged to witness "history in the making", adding, "I think it's a matter of great privilege that we were born in a generation where we could watch history in the making." Goyal also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to 1.4 billion Indians, urging them to contribute to the nation's development and ensure a prosperous future for every child born in the country.

"The honourable Prime Minister has given a call to 1.4 billion Indians to avail this historic opportunity to make India a developed nation and make sure that every child born here has a glorious and prosperous future. I think we are blessed to have this opportunity to make up for all the lost time. The next 1000 years will be India's time. India has arrived," Goyal added. (ANI)

