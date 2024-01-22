Left Menu

Britain to retain substantial number of EU laws until at least 2026

Britain will retain thousands of European Union laws for at least the next two years, the government said on Thursday, setting out new targets for the heavily delayed process of removing EU law from the British statute book after Brexit. Britain had originally aimed to remove all retained EU laws (REUL) by the end of 2023 - a flagship policy for hardline Brexiteers but one which sparked warnings from businesses about legal uncertainty and bureaucratic chaos.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 22:02 IST
Britain to retain substantial number of EU laws until at least 2026

Britain will retain thousands of European Union laws for at least the next two years, the government said on Thursday, setting out new targets for the heavily delayed process of removing EU law from the British statute book after Brexit.

Britain had originally aimed to remove all retained EU laws (REUL) by the end of 2023 - a flagship policy for hardline Brexiteers but one which sparked warnings from businesses about legal uncertainty and bureaucratic chaos. Last May the government ditched that plan, instead proposing the revocation of only around 600 of the EU laws remaining since Britain by the end of 2023.

In an update on Monday, the government said it would "revoke or reform approximately 500 instruments" in 2024 and that it hoped to have reviewed or repealed over half of such laws by June 2026. "The Government is on track to reform or revoke over half of the entire stock of REUL accrued in the more than 40 years that the UK was a member of the EU by June 2026," the business ministry said in a report.

A government tracker of remaining REUL shows that currently 33% of 6,757 retained laws have been amended, repealed or replaced. Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said that the government was "reducing the number of new regulations and ensuring the wider regulatory landscape is effective and fit for purpose."

"While much has been achieved, there is still much to do," she said in the introduction of the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024