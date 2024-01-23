Left Menu

Myanmar plane for repatriation of soldiers crashes at Mizoram airport, 3 injured

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-01-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 13:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

A Myanmar military plane crashed at the Lengpui airport on the outskirts of Aizawl on Tuesday, officials said.

The plane had arrived here to take back the Myanmarese soldiers who crossed over to India last week, following gunfights with ethnic insurgent group 'Arakan Army', they said.

There were six people on the plane and three of them were critically injured in the accident, officials said.

While landing, it overshot the tabletop runway of the airport and crashed. The impact of the accident was such that the plane split into two, they said.

A total of 276 Myanmarese soldiers had entered Mizoram last week, and of them, 184 were sent back on Monday, officials said.

The remaining 92 soldiers were to be repatriated on Tuesday, they said.

The plane was supposed to take them to Sittwe in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

