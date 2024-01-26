Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says township and village tourism have much to offer in terms of boosting the economy.

“I firmly believe that township and village tourism has so much to offer and so much untapped potential and we must place more focus on this area to showcase our hidden gems and the true magic of our villages and townships,” de Lille said.

Addressing the inaugural Township and Village Tourism Expo hosted by the SA Township and Village Tourism Organisation (SATOVITO) at the Cradle of Humankind, in Morapeng on Thursday, de Lille said the expo aims to shine a light on tourism products in villages and townships where people from disadvantaged backgrounds are breaking through barriers to take their claim in the tourism sector.

“I have found only warm, kind and committed people in tourism in every part of this country and I look forward to exploring even more hidden gems this year and pushing harder with all partners to take the entire tourism sector to the next level,” De Lille said.

De Lille commended the organisers of expo for their objective to foster strong community engagement by involving local residents, community leaders, and stakeholders in the planning and execution of the expo.

“Promoting township and village tourism is an integral part of diversifying our tourism offerings so that we can grow the economy, the sector and the number of jobs created by this sector.

“I am therefore pleased that the South African National Convention Bureau has provided financial support to this expo and that SA Tourism has also supported it through marketing it at global events such as World Travel Market London.

“I have often said that we must place more on emphasising township and village tourism, especially in the annual Sho’t Left campaign and later today there will be workshop on this annual campaign by SA Tourism,” the Minister said.

De Lille said her department wanted to help the organisers to achieve their vision to develop townships and villages into smart residential and business hubs that foster job creation, social cohesion and market indigenous tourism experiences.

“We are your partner to transform the tourism industry and expand the value chain to be more inclusive and attract tourism investment to townships and villages.

“We need to showcase our culture, history, indigenous cultures and people to visitors from all over the world because I am certain that those are the experiences that will leave them with memories they will treasure forever and stories that will captivate them for years to come.

“We need to do better at marketing our history and cultures and show more people places like what is known as “Nobel Street” where we showcase Vilikazi Street in Soweto as being the homes of two Nobel Peace Laureates, our dear Tata Madiba and Archbishop Desmond Tutu,” de Lille said.

De Lille said history has helped transform the area around Vilikazi Street into a thriving business community but there are many more spaces and places like these all over South Africa which can be showcased.

The Tourism Incentive Programme is a package of support programmes aimed at stimulating the growth, development and transformation of the South African Tourism sector.

“Through these incentives, the department aims to transform and achieve accelerated growth in the tourism sector. This in turn contributes to the achievement of the department’s objectives to stimulate enterprise growth, job creation, revenue growth and an enhanced visitor experience,” the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)