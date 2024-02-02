Left Menu

UK shares climb on airlines, US tech bounce

Shares in EasyJet added 2% and British Airways-owner IAG climbed 1.9%. Friday's gains came after U.S. tech giants Meta Platforms and Amazon.com issued better-than-expected results, putting Wall Street on course for a strong open.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:01 IST
UK shares climb on airlines, US tech bounce
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The UK's main stock indexes rose on Friday, aided by positive sentiment on Wall Street following upbeat earnings from technology majors, while most airline shares advanced after Wizz Air reported a jump in January traffic.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.3% by 0821 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 added nearly 1%. Wizz Air rose 5.6% to become the top gainer in the FTSE 250 after the carrier reported a 14.2% increase in passenger traffic in January. Shares in EasyJet added 2% and British Airways-owner IAG climbed 1.9%.

Friday's gains came after U.S. tech giants Meta Platforms and Amazon.com issued better-than-expected results, putting Wall Street on course for a strong open. Overall, it has been a mixed week for UK equities as investors trimmed bets on the extent of interest rate cuts from the Bank of England after the central bank on Thursday reiterated that policy would need to stay "restrictive for sufficiently long.

BP slipped 1.7% after the oil and gas company shut down the Whiting, Indiana refinery of hydrocarbons - its biggest in the Midwest - following an apparent power outage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024