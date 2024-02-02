Russia says downing POW plane was "cynical" act by Kyiv
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 15:30 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday the crash of the Il-76 military transport plane on Jan. 24 was a result of Ukraine's "cynical" actions, the RIA news agency reported.
Moscow has accused Kyiv of shooting down the plane, which was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, using U.S.-made Patriot surface-to-air missiles.
Kyiv, which is fighting Russian forces in Ukraine, has neither confirmed nor denied that it downed the plane, but has challenged details of Moscow's account and called for an international investigation.
