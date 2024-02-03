Left Menu

US FAA designates Las Vegas area 'No Drone zone' for Super Bowl

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it is designating the Las Vegas Area a "No Drone Zone" for the Feb. 11 Super Bowl as officials tighten security precautions before the football championship game. The FAA said on the game day restrictions will begin at 11 a.m. PST within two nautical miles around the stadium up to 2,000 feet in altitude.

The FAA said on the game day restrictions will begin at 11 a.m. PST within two nautical miles around the stadium up to 2,000 feet in altitude. The restrictions expand between 2:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. PST to a 30-nautical-mile radius and up to 18,000 feet in altitude. There are also restrictions around the stadium and two casino hotels at times in the days before the Super Bowl at certain times.

