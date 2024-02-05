Left Menu

China markets regulator promises to protect small investors as stocks hit 5 year lows

Chinese shares gyrated on Monday, sinking to 5-year lows, after stock market regulators sought to reassure jittery investors with a promise to crack down on stock price manipulation and malicious short selling. Shares in Shanghai and the smaller market in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, swung between big losses and small gains throughout the day.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 05-02-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:50 IST
China markets regulator promises to protect small investors as stocks hit 5 year lows
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Chinese shares gyrated on Monday, sinking to 5-year lows, after stock market regulators sought to reassure jittery investors with a promise to crack down on stock price manipulation and “malicious short selling.” Shares in Shanghai and the smaller market in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, swung between big losses and small gains throughout the day. The markets have languished on heavy selling of property shares that have suffered with a slump in the real estate market.

Market observers said there were signs the authorities had, as is often the case, ordered big institutional investors to step up buying of state-owned banks and other heavyweights. The Industrial & Commercial Bank of China gained 2.3%, Bank of China was up 2.6% and the Agricultural Bank of China rose 2.2%. But shares still mostly lost ground. The Shenzhen Component index lost 1.1% after dipping as much as 4.4%. The Shanghai Composite index shed 1% to 2,702.19, having lost 3.5% earlier. Wilder swings were seen in the CSI 1000 index, an exchange-traded fund that fell as much as 8.7% on Monday before regaining some of the losses to close down 6.1%. The CSI 1000 is often used to track so-called “snowball derivatives” which offer big gains but also can result in exaggerated losses. Chinese companies have lost billions of dollars worth of market value as investors shifted away from the markets in Hong Kong and the mainland in search of better returns. Apart from the troubles in the property market, where developers are struggling to restore their balance sheets after the government cracked down on excessive borrowing several years ago, a slowing of China's economy, the world's second largest, has also taken a toll.

Prices have continued to fall despite various confidence-boosting measures rolled out so far, including freeing up more than 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) for lending to developers. The China Securities Regulatory Commission's announcement on Sunday appeared to be designed to reassure individual investors who account for more than half of trading volume. Among other things, it said the proportion of shares subject to risks from short-selling had fallen from 10.5% in 2018 to about 3.4% now. It said so far such trades had accounted for only 27.4 million yuan (about $3.5 million) a very small fraction of market turnover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024