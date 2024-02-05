Woman alleges 'inappropriate behaviour' by co-passenger aboard Kolkata-Bagdogra flight

A woman has accused a co-passenger of ''inappropriate behaviour'' on board a SpiceJet flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra in West Bengal, a spokesperson of the airline operator said.

The incident took place on SpiceJet flight SG 592 on January 31 but came to light recently.

The woman and the co-passenger were in adjacent seats.

After the woman brought the allegation, the cabin crew promptly intervened to address the situation but the co-passenger denied any wrongdoing, the spokesperson said in a statement.

''Efforts were made to resolve the matter by relocating both passengers to separate seats, with the crew facilitating the relocation of the male passenger,'' the statement said.

Upon arrival at Bagdogra airport, both passengers were assisted and escorted by SpiceJet security staffers to CISF officials in the arrival area.

''The woman passenger demanded action against the co-passenger. The co-passenger tendered an apology in front of CISF personnel, and the woman passenger left the airport without filing any written complaint, hindering further investigation by SpiceJet,'' the statement said.

Throughout the incident, our cabin crew actively assisted the woman passenger and ensured her comfort and safety, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)