"In our third term, India will be the third-largest economic power": PM Modi in his reply to the 'Motion of Thanks'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at Opposition parties, notably the Congress, in his response to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. He asserted that from "every word of their speech, I and the country are now convinced that they have resolved to sit for a long time in the opposition."

Addressing the parliament, PM Modi drew upon his decade-long experience in governance, emphasizing the robust state of the economy and the swift progress India is witnessing. He stated, "On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third-largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee."

Reflecting on the economic trajectory, PM Modi referenced the interim budget from February 2014. He quoted the Finance Minister: "I now wonder how many have noted the fact that India's economy in terms of the size of its GDP is the 11th largest in the world... in the next 3 decades, India's nominal GDP will take the country to the third rank after the US and China." With unwavering confidence, PM Modi assured the nation, "We are standing in front of you with confidence, and I assure you that we will not spend 30 years; this is the guarantee of Modi. In my third term, the country will become the third economic power in the world."

PM Modi underscored his government's achievements in housing, railways, and sanitation. He stated, "We built 4 crore houses for the poor, and 80 lakh pucca houses for the urban poor. In the last 10 years, 40,000 km of railway track has been electrified; we have given more than Rs 17 crore gas connections."

He emphasized the significant improvement in sanitation coverage, which increased from 40 percent to 100 percent during his tenure. Reflecting on the developmental journey, PM Modi outlined the government's approach.

"In our first tenure, we filled the loopholes; in our second tenure, we laid the foundation of India, and in our third tenure, we saw the vision of building a developed India." The Prime Minister's spirited response signals a robust confidence in the government's ability to steer India towards economic prosperity.

As the political discourse intensifies, PM Modi's assurance of India becoming the third-largest economic power sets the stage for the upcoming political landscape, resonating with his vision for the nation's future economic prowess. (ANI)

