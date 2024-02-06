Left Menu

Thousands of vehicles stuck on highways in China as snow snarls Lunar New Year travel

Thousands of motorists were stuck on highways in central China as heavy snow snarled travel during the annual Lunar New Year rush.Aerial images showed long traffic back-ups in Hubei province on Monday night.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 12:55 IST
Thousands of vehicles stuck on highways in China as snow snarls Lunar New Year travel
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Thousands of motorists were stuck on highways in central China as heavy snow snarled travel during the annual Lunar New Year rush.

Aerial images showed long traffic back-ups in Hubei province on Monday night. About 4,000 vehicles were stuck because of icy conditions, a provincial official told state broadcaster CCTV. The jams were expected to be cleared by Tuesday.

The heavy snow, unusual for central China, was forecast to continue into Wednesday. Millions of people are heading home for the Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday. Families traditionally gather for dinner the night before.

The airport in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, temporarily closed runways several times because of icy conditions. Some flights and trains were canceled, stranding travelers for hours.

One person was killed and 13 others injured in neighboring Hunan province on Monday after a roof collapsed at a produce fair following a heavy snowfall, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Cotton-padded quilts and other relief items were being sent to Hunan, Xinhua said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024