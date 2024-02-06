UP: 2 women killed after being hit by train while crossing railway tracks

Two women were on Tuesday killed and two other injured after being hit by a train Kachhauna area here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Nripendra Kumar said Anita (43), Roshni (35), Shakil, Pramod got hit by a train while they were crossing the track at Balamau Railway station to catch a train. Anita and Roshi died on the spot and the other two were injured and rushed to the hospital, police said, adding that their condition was stated to be stable.

