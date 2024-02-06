AdCounty Media: Poised for Explosive Growth in 2024, Fueled by Strategic Expansion and Talent Acquisition

ATK New Delhi [India], February 6: AdCounty Media, a digital marketing powerhouse established in 2017, isn't content with simply standing atop the industry leaderboard. Within five years of its inception, the company secured a spot among India's top ten advertising networks. At the Successpreneur Awards in 2023, AdCounty Media received the "Emerging Business Of The Year - Digital Marketing" award. Now, as we stand at the precipice of 2024, the company is gearing up for an even more explosive phase of growth, fueled by an invigorating mix of global expansion, embracing the 'work from anywhere' model and talent acquisition.

2023: A Year of Stellar AchievementsThe past year saw AdCounty Media's footprint firmly planted in new territories. We established a robust presence in India, Singapore, Brazil, UAE, Indonesia, Germany, and Romania. We hired extensively for our DSP, in sales, client servicing, tech team, content and delivery. Following the exponential growth in the past year, our team expanded from 5 to 70+ globally. We currently serve a diverse clientele across 25 countries, with bases in India, Singapore, Brazil, UAE, Indonesia, Germany, and Romania. But expansion wasn't the only story. AdCounty Media intends to support its expansion efforts in these flourishing areas by investing $10 million in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The organization intends to hire 200 qualified specialists for the sales team in Russia, Brazil, Korea, Japan, and UAE. We are also planning a CPS vertical for both sales and delivery for LATAM, the US and Europe. For diversification and rapid expansion, we will have a programmatic team, an India Sales team, a CPL delivery team and an International mobile delivery team. We are planning to hire 100+ professionals in these verticals. The company's plan includes experimenting with demand-side platforms (DSP) and programmatic advertising.

2024: Setting the Stage for Global Expansion and DominationAs we turn the page to 2024, the excitement at AdCounty is palpable. Our expansionary trajectory shows no signs of slowing down. AdCounty Media is reserving 75% of its employment quota for individuals affected by the layoffs in response to the funding winter that devastated the Indian startup ecosystem and resulted in the layoff of over 25,000 employees. Amidst inflation and macroeconomic instability, this program is a step in the right direction toward reviving faith in the entrepreneurial culture. Prioritizing the welfare of its workforce, the organization has the lowest attrition rate and has proposed a 10% pay increase in COVID-19, together with insurance coverage of $6,500 (INR 5 Lakh) in 2021. Building a World-Class Workforce: The 2024 Hiring AgendaTo navigate this ambitious expansion, AdCounty Media recognizes the crucial role of a talented and dedicated workforce. In 2024, we're gearing up to welcome 150 exceptional individuals into our fold. Our doors will be open to top talent across diverse domains, including Departments of Media Sales, Ad Operations, Publisher Management, Client Servicing, Email Marketing, App Development, and Game Development. This strategic hiring plan is integral to AdCounty's expansion and growth efforts over the next 3-5 years.

The Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of AdCounty Media, Mr Delphin Varghese, is optimistic about the boundless potential of the Indian startup ecosystem. By helping the government's efforts to boost the Indian economy and empowering those impacted by layoffs, the company hopes to contribute to the broader startup scene. By 2025, we hope to have digital footprints in more than 50 nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, France, and South Africa. The business is aware that the use of programmatic advertising is predicted to rise by 52% in the upcoming year. Our future goals include developing an internal DSP, switching entirely to programmatic purchasing, assembling an inventory pool via websites and applications, and expanding internationally, with a focus on Tier 1 and LATAM nations.

AdCounty Media: A Beacon of Innovation and OpportunityAdCounty Media's 'work from anywhere' option seeks to overcome regional constraints and increase employment options, particularly for people from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The organization's dedication to an employee-focused approach is demonstrated by team member endorsements emphasizing the advantages of work-from-home policies, including heightened productivity, quality family time, and a well-rounded personal life. ConclusionA steadfast faith in the transformational potential of digital marketing, a profound appreciation for our people, and a devotion to our clients propel our path. We cordially encourage you to accompany us on this thrilling adventure as one of our valued clients, partners, or future team members. There are countless options, a clear vision, and a fixed stage. Come join our team at AdCounty Media, a place where innovative ideas are shaping the future of digital marketing one step at a time.

