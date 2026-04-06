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AdCounty Media: From Startup to AdTech Powerhouse

AdCounty Media, under the leadership of Founder Aditya Jangid, evolved from a startup to a global AdTech leader. The company emphasizes strategic leadership, resulting in a successful IPO in July 2025. Their future focus is on 'Human Centric Tech,' leveraging AI while redefining industry standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:30 IST
AdCounty Media: From Startup to AdTech Powerhouse
The Conviction to Lead: How Aditya Jangid Scaled AdCounty Media into a Global Powerhouse. Image Credit: ANI
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NEW DELHI, April 6: AdCounty Media, previously a fledgling startup, has swiftly ascended to the ranks of a global AdTech giant under the stewardship of its Founder, Aditya Jangid. The company's evolution is not merely an outcome of staying abreast of trends but rather an audacious effort to set them.

By laying a robust foundation, Aditya Jangid took calculated risks, resigning from a stable job at TCS, guided by conviction rather than mere hope. "Everyone said move fast. I chose to move with purpose; we weren't building an agency, we were building a legacy," Jangid stated.

AdCounty's significant growth is credited to its collaborative leadership structure, featuring specialized roles in technology, strategy, and finance. The visionary path paved by this leadership team, alongside the successful IPO launch in July 2025, demonstrates investor confidence and global aspirations.

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