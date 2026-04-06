AdCounty Media: From Startup to AdTech Powerhouse

NEW DELHI, April 6: AdCounty Media, previously a fledgling startup, has swiftly ascended to the ranks of a global AdTech giant under the stewardship of its Founder, Aditya Jangid. The company's evolution is not merely an outcome of staying abreast of trends but rather an audacious effort to set them.

By laying a robust foundation, Aditya Jangid took calculated risks, resigning from a stable job at TCS, guided by conviction rather than mere hope. "Everyone said move fast. I chose to move with purpose; we weren't building an agency, we were building a legacy," Jangid stated.

AdCounty's significant growth is credited to its collaborative leadership structure, featuring specialized roles in technology, strategy, and finance. The visionary path paved by this leadership team, alongside the successful IPO launch in July 2025, demonstrates investor confidence and global aspirations.