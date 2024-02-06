Government implements measures to ensure synergy between modern and traditional medicines

The Government of India has taken significant steps to foster synergy between modern healthcare practices and traditional systems of medicine, aiming to provide comprehensive healthcare services to all citizens. According to Press Information Bureau of India (PIB) release, through a strategic approach of co-location of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) facilities at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and District Hospitals (DHs), patients now have access to a diverse range of treatment options under a single window.

As of 30th September, 2023, AYUSH services have been allocated at 470 DHs, 3,149 CHCs, 204 health facilities other than CHCs, 6,891 PHCs, and 2,894 health facilities above Sub-centre level, ensuring widespread availability of traditional healthcare practices across the country. Additionally, AYUSH is being integrated into various new and upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) establishments under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

To facilitate this integration, a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) comprising members from both the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Ayush has been constituted to devise modalities for effective integration of AYUSH into AIIMS facilities. Furthermore, wellness-related activities such as Yoga, cycling, and meditation are being conducted in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) across the nation.

These activities aim to promote holistic well-being and preventive healthcare practices among the populace. As of 31st January, 2024, over 3.10 crore wellness sessions, including yoga, have been conducted under Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. The Government's flagship Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (now renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs) initiative, announced in February 2018, aims to establish 1,50,000 such centers across the country by December 2022.

These centers provide comprehensive primary healthcare services, including preventive, promotive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative services, free of cost and closer to the community. Teleconsultation services available at operational AAMs enable people to access specialist services closer to their homes, addressing concerns related to physical accessibility, cost savings, and shortage of service providers.

As of 31st January, 2024, a total of 19.41 crore teleconsultations have been conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, including Ayushman Melas. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, highlighted these initiatives in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, emphasizing the government's commitment to promoting holistic healthcare practices and ensuring universal access to quality healthcare services for all citizens. (ANI)

