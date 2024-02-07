US detects Russian aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 08:30 IST
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on Tuesday said it detected four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).
The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said.
