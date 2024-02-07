German Chancellor Scholz to travel to China in April -FAZ
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-02-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 12:24 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to China from April 15-16, the FAZ newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an invitation sent to business representatives by the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business.
Scholz will be accompanied by a business delegation, according to the newspaper. (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)
