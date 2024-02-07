Left Menu

Vaishali Pharma's Q3 FY24 marked by a remarkable 37.59% increase in revenue

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Vaishali Pharma Limited (NSE - VAISHALI), engaged in production and marketing of a diverse range of pharmaceutical products, announced its unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY24.

Key Financials at a Glance: Q3 FY24

- Total Income at Rs 28.37 Cr - EBITDA at Rs 3.42 Cr

- EBITDA Margin at 12.05% - Net Profit at Rs 2.11 Cr

- NPM (%) at 7.44% - EPS at Rs 1.99

9M FY24 - Total Income at Rs 55.01 Cr

- EBITDA at Rs 9.05 Cr - EBITDA Margin at 16.45%

- Net Profit at Rs 5.4 Cr - NPM (%) at 9.82%

- EPS at Rs 5.10 Commenting on the performance, Atul Vasani, Chairman and Managing Director of Vaishali Pharma Limited said, "We are delighted to share our Q3 FY24 results, reflecting our steadfast commitment to innovation, high-quality standards, and strategic global expansion through valuable partnerships. Notably, we introduced our latest brand, "HealthE," through an online platform, showcasing our dedication to providing health and wellness solutions that enhance lives. Additionally, our participation in CPHI Barcelona (Spain) underscores our active engagement in the global market. Our ongoing collaborations and strategic ventures, including the Nutraceutical Products segment, position us for future growth.

We look forward to advancing our journey towards excellence, prioritizing stakeholder value and contributing significantly to global healthcare improvement." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

