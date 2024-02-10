Left Menu

Accidental Firing at Raipur Railway Station: RPSF Jawan Killed, Passenger Injured in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-02-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 10:24 IST
Accidental Firing at Raipur Railway Station: RPSF Jawan Killed, Passenger Injured in Chhattisgarh
A jawan of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) was killed and a passenger injured after the former's service weapon accidentally went off at the Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place around 6 am when a team of the RPSF led by a sub-inspector was de-boarding Sarnath Express train after escort duty, the official here said.

When constable Dinesh Chandra (30) was moving out from the S-2 coach of the train, his service weapon got accidentally discharged and a bullet hit his chest. A passenger, identified as Mohammad Danish, who was sleeping on an upper berth, also sustained injuries in his abdomen, he said.

The duo was shifted to a private hospital, where the constable succumbed to injuries, he said.

The deceased jawan was a resident of Rajasthan, the official said, adding that investigation into the matter was underway.

