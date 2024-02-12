Manipal Academy of Higher Education Organized the 6th Edition of the Manipal Marathon

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in association with the Udupi District Amateur Athletic Association along with ICICI Bank hosted the 6th edition of the Manipal Marathon to raise funds and awareness for Hospice Palliative Care. More than 15,000 sports enthusiasts participated in the world-class marathon.

The marathon event comprised of races in several categories, including 42k, 21k, 10k, 5k. The first race, the 42k marathon, was flagged off at 5 am by Atul Jain, Karnataka State head of ICICI Bank, in the presence of several esteemed figures, including Dr H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, Lt. Gen. Dr M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, Dr Kemparaju, President of Udupi District Amateur Athletic Association. 21k race & 10k race was inaugurated by Shri Krishan Sharma, Chief General Manager SBI Bangalore Circle along with Lt. Gen. Dr M.D. Venkatesh, vice chancellor MAHE . Addressing the athletes, Dr H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE said, "I am thrilled to see a significant number of people participating in this marathon. There are more than 15,000 participants in the 42-kilometer full marathon. We are thrilled to witness the enthusiastic participation in this marathon which will motivate people to lead healthier, more active lifestyle for overall well-being. MAHE looks forward to continuing its mission of promoting health, wellness, and social responsibility through such impactful initiatives in the future. "

Lt General Dr MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said, "The Manipal Marathon stands out as a distinctive event with a strong emphasis on supporting social causes. In alignment with this ethos, this year's theme revolves around raising awareness on Hospice Palliative Care, encapsulated by the motto, 'We are with you all the way, which fosters an active lifestyle among individuals. I am immensely grateful to all our sponsors for their generous contributions towards making this noble endeavour a huge success The event brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, united in their pursuit of a common goal: supporting Hospice Palliative Care and advocating for a healthier society." The Manipal Marathon organized a 3K race exclusively for individuals with disabilities.

Gopalkrishna Samaga, Deputy General Manager and B Rajagopal Regional Head, Karnataka Bank flagged of the 5k race. Ravinder Rai, Deputy Managing Director, Bank of Baroda Credit Card (BFSL), Mumbai flagged off the 3k race. Rajeev VC, Vice President & Regional Head, Federal Bank was present to witness the marathon.

Additional activities including dance and Zumba sessions were organized for the athletes. A grand carnival was held at KMC Greens. The prize distributions were made to the winners across various categories and they were. 42K MALE

1st - M NANJUNDAPPA| 42K(NM,M, 30-45))| 02:47:182nd - Sachin Poojary|42K(NM,M, 18-30)| 02:47:18 3rd - Chetram kumar| 42K(NM,M, 18-30)| 02:52:24

42K FEMALE1st - Chaitra Devadiga|42K(NM,F, 18-30)| 03:26:292nd - Jasmitha Kodenkiri|42K(NM,F, 18-30)| 04:46:10 21 k Male

1st - Vaibhav patil|21K(NM,M, 18-30)| 01:13:442nd - Raghuvaran c|21K(NM,M, 18-30)| 01:13:57 21 K females1st - Archana KM|21K(NM,F, 18-30)| 01:32:462nd - Nandini G|21K(NM,F, 18-30)| 01:37:283rd - Spandana|21K(NM,F, 18-30)| 01:44:24

10 k Male 1st - MANIKANTA P|34:332nd - Shree-|34:50

10k female 1st - Roopashree N S|44:202nd - Rekha basappa piroji|45:21

5k male 1st - Nagaraj Divate|17:402nd: Rahul-18:493rd - Vilas Puranik|18:51

Female 5k1st - Usha R|17:40:002nd - Pranamya|23:283rd - Manya k m|23:28 Dr Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice-chancellor of Health science, MAHE; Dr N N Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Strategy & Planning), MAHE, Dr Narayan Sabhahit, Pro vice-chancellor (Technology & Science), MAHE, Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, CG Muthanna, Chief Operating Officer, MAHE, Dr Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE, Dr Naveen Salins, Associate Dean of Kasturba Medical College and Head of the Palliative and Hospice Care Centre at KH Manipal, Kemparaj, President of Udupi District Amateur Athletics Association, Yashpal Anand Suvarna, MLA, Udupi District, Dr K VidyaKumari, IAS, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate and others distributed the prizes along with other dignitaries.

