Turkey in touch with Israel on blocked aid, diplomatic sources say

The Turkish foreign ministry is in touch with Israeli authorities to resolve the issue of a blocked aid shipment in an Israeli port, diplomatic sources in Ankara said on Monday.

A shipment from Turkey consisting of 1,049 containers of supplies including flour, chickpeas, sugar and cooking oil to cover the needs of 1.1 million people for a month was blocked in the port, a United Nations aid agency said on Sunday.

