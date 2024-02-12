Left Menu

India's retail inflation eases to 5.10 pc in January

Retail inflation in India declined to 5.10 per cent in January due to an easing in food prices, according to the data released by the government on Monday

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 20:31 IST
India's retail inflation eases to 5.10 pc in January
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Retail inflation in India declined to 5.10 per cent in January due to an easing in food prices, according to the data released by the government on Monday. Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.69 per cent in December last year. It was 6.52 per cent in January 2023.

National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for January 2024 (Provisional). The price data is collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all states/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster.

During the month of January 2024, NSO collected prices from 99.8 per cent villages and 98.5 per cent urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 89.9 per cent for rural and 93.6 per cent for urban. In terms of year-on-year inflation rates, the CPI (General) for rural areas stood at 5.34 per cent, while for urban areas, it was 4.92 per cent, resulting in a combined rate of 5.10 per cent for January 2024.

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) recorded year-on-year inflation rates of 7.91 per cent for rural areas, 9.02 per cent for urban areas, and 8.30 per cent combined. The monthly changes in the CPI (General) and CFPI for January 2024 over December 2023 showed a marginal decrease of -0.16 per cent for rural areas, -0.05 per cent for urban areas, and -0.11 per cent combined.

CFPI witnessed a more significant decline of -0.74 per cent for rural areas, -0.77 per cent for urban areas, and -0.73 per cent combined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024