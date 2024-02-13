Left Menu

Pratt & Whitney expands India operations with opening of Digital Capability Center

Pratt and Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies company, announced the establishment of its new India Digital Capability Center (IDCC) in Bengaluru. The new centre will accelerate innovation and drive digital and business transformation for Pratt and Whitney worldwide.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 13:25 IST
Pratt & Whitney expands India operations with opening of Digital Capability Center
Pratt & Whitney expands India operations with opening of Digital Capability Center (Image: Pratt & Whitney). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pratt and Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies company, announced the establishment of its new India Digital Capability Center (IDCC) in Bengaluru. The new centre will accelerate innovation and drive digital and business transformation for Pratt and Whitney worldwide. The facility will be co-located with Pratt & Whitney's engineering and supply chain operations centres of excellence. The location will also facilitate close collaboration with other RTX businesses in India including Collins Aerospace and RTX Enterprise Services.

"The expansion of Pratt and Whitney's digital technology presence in Bengaluru will allow us to leverage India's aviation and technology talent and accelerate our digital transformation," said Rahul Dharni, vice president and global chief information officer, Pratt and Whitney. Pratt and Whitney has begun recruiting its first tranche of employees for the IDCC and is expected to grow to over 300 employees by 2027. The centre will be focused on delivering multiple digital technology capabilities across various priority areas of Pratt and Whitney's digital transformation.

"With USD 40 million already invested in engineering and supply chain operations centres in the past two years, Pratt and Whitney continue to grow its presence and contribution to India's aerospace ecosystem with this additional multi-million-dollar investment in the IDCC," said Ashmita Sethi, president and country head, Pratt and Whitney, India (UTCIPL). Pratt and Whitney's other investments in-country include a state-of-the-art India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and its research & development collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

It has sourced nearly USD 55 million in the past 10 years from leading aerospace suppliers in India and also sourced over USD 500 million in engineering services into India over the past two decades. With an Indian workforce of more than 5,000 people, RTX has one the largest presences amongst aerospace and defense firms in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024