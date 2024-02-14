VeerHealth Care Limited Records 67 per cent Surge in Net Profit for 9M FY24

PNN New Delhi [India], February 14: Veerhealth Care Limited (BSE - 511523), a leading provider of Ayurvedic, Herbal & Cosmetics healthcare and personal care products under the brand "Ayuveer,", announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 & 9M FY24.

9M FY24 Key Financials at a Glance: * Total Income of Rs 1107.95 Lakhs YoY growth of 5.48 per cent

* EBITDA of Rs 162.69 Lakhs YoY growth of 45.74 per cent * EBITDA Margin of 14.68 per cent YoY growth of 406 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs 89.32 Lakhs YoY growth of 67.36 per cent * Net Profit Margin (per cent) of 8.36 per cent YoY growth of 303 BPS

Commenting on the performance, Bhavin Shah, Managing Director of Veerhealth Care Limited said, "We're delighted to report strong financial performance, with a 45 per cent and 67 per cent growth in profitability, showcasing our operational efficiency and effective business strategy. Our dedication to delivering top-notch Ayurvedic, Herbal & Cosmetics healthcare and personal care products has fueled substantial revenue and profit growth. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing holistic wellness solutions while upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance. Moreover, receiving the US FDA labeller code allocation is a significant milestone that reinforces our commitment to quality and regulatory excellence. This accomplishment further propels us towards our goal of delivering premium healthcare solutions on a global scale, ensuring that our customers receive nothing but the best."

