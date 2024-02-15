Cold snap expected in China as millions return from Lunar New Year trips

A cold snap is forecast to sweep across many parts of China from this weekend, with temperatures falling by up to 20 degrees Celsius as millions return from Lunar New Year trips, the national observatory said on Thursday. Heavy snow will hit Shaanxi and Shanxi province in the north, central Henan province and eastern Shandong province from Feb. 17-22 while temperatures in parts of the south are expected to fall to zero C (32 Fahrenheit) next week, the observatory said.

The cold spell is expected to affect road, rail and air transport just as people are coming back from travel for the Lunar New Year celebration that lasts through end of this week. Separately, the weather bureau in northwestern Xinjiang region warned on Thursday of potential avalanches in the mountainous Altay area, with 30-50 cm (12-20 inches) of snowfall expected in northern parts of Xinjiang.

Snow and sandstorms are forecast to hit parts of the region over the next few days, the weather bureau added.

