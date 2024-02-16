PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 16
- Bank of England rate-setter Megan Greene said she will not vote to cut the cost of borrowing before seeing more evidence that inflation is returning to the central bank's target. - Germany's financial market regulator BaFin disclosed that it is threatening fines against Deutsche Bank if it doesn't improve deficiencies it sees in the bank's anti-money laundering controls.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Britain's The Independent in talks to take control of BuzzFeed and HuffPost in UK - Ursula von der Leyen calls on EU to subsidise defence production
- More evidence of inflation easing needed before rate cuts, says BoE policymaker Megan Greene - Deutsche Bank threatened with fines over flawed money laundering controls
Overview - British media group The Independent is in talks to take control of the operations of BuzzFeed Inc. and HuffPost UK.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Brussels should incentivise Europe's defence industry to increase production and promote consolidation, as she warned that the "world has got rougher". - Bank of England rate-setter Megan Greene said she will not vote to cut the cost of borrowing before seeing more evidence that inflation is returning to the central bank's target.
- Germany's financial market regulator BaFin disclosed that it is threatening fines against Deutsche Bank if it doesn't improve deficiencies it sees in the bank's anti-money laundering controls. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Angry farmers descend on Brussels to take protest to EU summit
Farmers hurl eggs and stones in Brussels as EU summit begins
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted 'British merchant vessel' in Red Sea -statement
Deutsche Bank will cut 3,500 jobs even as it records $4.5 billion profit last year
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted British merchant vessel in Red Sea