PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Britain's The Independent in talks to take control of BuzzFeed and HuffPost in UK - Ursula von der Leyen calls on EU to subsidise defence production

- More evidence of inflation easing needed before rate cuts, says BoE policymaker Megan Greene - Deutsche Bank threatened with fines over flawed money laundering controls

Overview - British media group The Independent is in talks to take control of the operations of BuzzFeed Inc. and HuffPost UK.

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Brussels should incentivise Europe's defence industry to increase production and promote consolidation, as she warned that the "world has got rougher". - Bank of England rate-setter Megan Greene said she will not vote to cut the cost of borrowing before seeing more evidence that inflation is returning to the central bank's target.

- Germany's financial market regulator BaFin disclosed that it is threatening fines against Deutsche Bank if it doesn't improve deficiencies it sees in the bank's anti-money laundering controls. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

