Akasa Air to start international operations from March 28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:29 IST
Akasa Air on Friday said it will start international operations with flight services to Doha starting from March 28.

''Starting 28 March 2024, Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India,'' the airline said in a release.

Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said its foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as it continues the journey towards becoming one of the world's top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade.

Currently, the airline, which started flying in August 2022, operates 23 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

