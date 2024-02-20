Ukraine seeks robust response from EU on Polish protesters' actions, minister says
Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:30 IST
Kyiv has informed the European Commission of the actions of Polish protesters at the Ukrainian border and expects a robust response, the Ukrainian economy minister said on Tuesday.
"Spilling grain from a freight train onto the tracks, blocking passenger traffic, is not a protest. It's a violation of public order," Yulia Svyrydenko, the minister, said on the social media platform X.
Ukraine's Farm Ministry said the grain spilled by protesting Polish farmers was heading to Germany, not Poland.
